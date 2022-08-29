EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — September 3 is National Cinema Day and thousands of movie theaters across the country are participating — including ones right here in the Tri-State.

AMC Theatres and Showplace Cinemas say they will be participating during the one-day event, offering moviegoers $3 tickets for all showings.

Showplace says along with the discounted ticket prices, a large popcorn and a large soft drink will only be $3 as well.

“National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, United Artist Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros., only on September 3rd,” says a movie theater spokesperson.

Although Labor Day Weekend is typically one of the slowest days for theaters, officials hope the special promotion will put more people in seats this National Cinema Day.

