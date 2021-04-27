3 new murals coming to Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A committee approved three new murals for Downtown Evansville.

At a design review meeting on Tuesday, officials chose to move forward with three new projects.

One mural will be painted on the back of the 123 Main building, also known as “The Hub.” A mural in the alley of the 300 block of Main Street was also approved.

But the largest project of them all will be painted on the back of the Old National Bank’s support building on Fifth and Sycamore. The largest mural will celebrates Evansville’s history and its history in manufacturing during World War II.

Work will begin on all three projects in May.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)