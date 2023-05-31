HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Three teenagers were hospitalized after being involved in a serious crash late Tuesday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were called to the accident east of the intersection of CR 1200 N and US 231.

Spencer County Sheriff deputies say they arrived on scene and found a severely damaged 2004 blue Chevrolet passenger car that left the road and rolled down an embankment.

Officials say the driver, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Her male passengers, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, were also seriously hurt during the accident.

According to authorities, the Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is actively investigating the crash to determine how it happened.

“The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office expresses sincere concern for the well-being of the injured occupants and extends thoughts and prayers to their families during this challenging time,” the department posted on social media.

Deputies say they will provide more details during the investigation as it becomes available.