HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on State Road 161 just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a white SUV traveling northbound on SR 161 crossed the center line and struck a southbound black pickup truck on the driver’s side, before it continued traveling northbound and struck a second southbound silver passenger car. All three vehicles went over an embankment and the SUV was rolled over, according to authorities.

Two people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries and two were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The current condition of those injured in the crash is not known at this time.

The crash was investigated with assistance from the Rockport Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Owensboro Police Department.