3 Warrick County Commissioners chosen for achievement award

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) The Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) chose three Warrick County Commissioners–Bob Johnson, Terry Phillipe and Dan Saylor–to receive IACC’s Achievement Award for the 2021 Outstanding Team Effort for a Board of Commissioners.

The three commissioners were chosen in recognition of their teamwork in collaborating with community and state partners on projects to impact the future of Warrick County. Besides handling the public health concerns during the pandemic, the commissioners have also managed a Courthouse Renovations Project, which was coordinated with an Energy Savings Audit and Courthouse Square Infrastructure Updates for capital improvements.

These combined projects would modernize county and city facilities, making them safer, more efficient, and would preserve the courthouse square as a beautiful landmark. These projects included not only the Warrick County Board of Commissions but also other county and state offices such as INDOT and the City of Boonville.

Additionally, this board of commissioners adopted a Transportation Capital Improvement Plan and Program (CIPP) to address the County’s future infrastructure needs. The CIPP, the first comprehensive plan of its kind ever undertaken by this County, ranks every transportation need for the next 20 years by priority and feasibility. The CIPP helps ensure that public funds are invested in infrastructure to provide the greatest public benefit. Many people in the community contributed to the identification of potential projects, representing government, educational, and business interests.

The achievement award was presented during the IACC’s 2021 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of County Commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and their support staff. Commissioners attended several training workshops concerning county related topics.

Indiana’s 52nd Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch, was the Keynote speaker for the conference. State Senator Rodric Bray, leader of the Indiana Senate as the President Pro Tempore and Representative Greg Steuerwald, Majority House Caucus Chair also addressed attendees.