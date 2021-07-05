3-year-old and 1-year-old rescued from SUV in the Ohio River

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)— A family is recovering after their car rolled into the Ohio River Sunday night. According to police, this happened around 8:30 PM near the English Park boat ramp where the family’s SUV suddenly shifted into gear which sent the vehicle into the water. The vehicle was partially submerged, but everyone escaped. Here’s the footage of two children being rescued.



Authorities say a 3-year-old and 1-year-old did go under the water for a brief amount of time. They were transported to an area hospital for further evaluation. No injuries were reported.

