30 jobs being added at Rexing Companies in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Rexing Companies, owners of JR’s Expedited Freight, PFL Logistics and Evansville Cold Storage, have announced the upcoming addition of 30 new jobs at their headquarters located at Hitch & Peters Rd, off of Lynch Rd, in Evansville.

The new openings include Class A CDL Truck Drivers, Business Development Associates, Receptionist, Forklift Operators, Freight Dispatchers, and more. These jobs will spread across Rexing’s three brands. Applicants may apply by emailing resumes/cover letters to info@rexingcompanies.com or visiting Indeed.com.