Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event looks a little different this year

DAVIESS CO, Ind (WEHT) This year marks the 30th annual Cops with Kids event sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101. For 29 consecutive years, men and women from local and state law enforcement and other first responders have volunteered to purchase needed Christmas gifts for the Head Start children of Daviess and Martin Counties.

Because of Covid-19, things will be different this year in order for everyone to stay safe and healthy. With the help of the teachers and parents, the children will shop and choose their gifts at Wal-Mart, and officers will follow social distancing procedures from the Health Department but will still be able to assist with the decisions made.

Gift cards will be purchased by the FOP, and used by the parents, to buy the child’s gifts. After the gifts are purchased, they will be left in Lay-Away until December 17th. The volunteers will then assist with the distribution of the packages.

Donations for Cops & Kids will be accepted in person or by mail at the Police & Sheriff’s Departments in Daviess and Martin Counties. Make check payable to FOP Cops & Kids. All donations, large or small are appreciated.

If you need more information about Cops & Kids, contact Steve Riney at 812-698-3254.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)

