HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Garvin Park will be transformed into a “fantasyland” with more than 80 light displays up to 25 feet tall during the 30th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.

The event will return to the park on November 23 and will last until January 1. Gates will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets start at $7 for vehicles with less than 7 people, $10 for vehicles with 7-14 people and $25 for vehicles with 15 or more people inside. Proceeds will be used to provide essential therapy at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center for local children and adults with disabilities.