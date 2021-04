VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The 34th annual Ag Day program goes virtual again. The program allows Vanderburgh County fourth graders to visit rural settings to learn about how their food is produced.

COVID-19 moved the annual field trip online. But that means anyone can enjoy the education series brought on by the Purdue Extension of Vanderburgh County. Those videos can be viewed online on the organization’s YouTube page.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)