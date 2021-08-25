$35,267.50 of Strassenfest half pot funds benefit Vincennes University Jasper students

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)–The Jasper Strassenfest inaugural Half Pot reached a total of $141,110. The Vincennes University Jasper’s Dubois County Scholastic Excellence Fund is getting a donation of $35,267.50 from those proceeds.

The check was presented to VU Jasper Assistant Vice President and Dean Christian Blome and VU Jasper Foundation President Dan Fritch by Jasper Strassenfest Committee Half Pot Chair, Kim Lottes.

The Scholastic Excellence Fund was created by the VU Jasper Foundation and aims to help students begin their college journey with zero out-of-pocket expenses and without the need for loans. The donation of over $35,000 will help the VU Jasper Foundation provide local students with a one-year full-tuition scholarship and fees for the fall and spring to include a $500 bookstore stipend per semester for books and supplies and a laptop computer.

“We are thrilled to announce that the partnership with the Jasper Strassenfest committee and overwhelming support of community members who purchased half-pot tickets have allowed us to fund ten full-ride scholarships to local students,” said Christian Blome, Assistant Vice President and Dean of the VU Jasper Campus. “Year over year, we have seen a significant increase in applications to the Scholastic Excellence Award Scholarship, reaffirming that area students are looking for financial assistance in their education. This donation will assist those students in continuing their education with the benefit of being close to home,” adds Dan Fritch, VU Jasper Foundation President.

This donation comes a week after the Strassenfest half-pot winner came forward to claim their $70,555 prize.