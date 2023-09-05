HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a record $386 million investment to expand high-speed internet access in 46 counties, and some local counties are included.

Officials say the funding will allow providers to run fiber to each location. More than 25,000 locations are considered to have no service and more than 17,000 are considered unserved.

The local companies that recieved the grant money include:

Hopkins County

Spectrum Mid-America, LLC Total Project Budget – $10,464,326 Award Amount – $4,945,826 Matching funds – $5,518,500 Total No Service Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 10/1 Mbps) – 526 Total Unserved Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 25/3 Mbps) – 291 Total No Service and Unserved – 817



Muhlenberg County

Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative Corp Total Project Budget – $5,513,009 Award Amount – $2,756,505 Matching funds – $2,756,504 Total No Service Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 10/1 Mbps) – 288 Total Unserved Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 25/3 Mbps) – 614 Total No Service and Unserved – 902

Broadlinc Total Project Budget – $990,067 Award Amount – $594,040 Matching funds – $396,027 Total No Service Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 10/1 Mbps) – 225 Total Unserved Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 25/3 Mbps) – 0 Total No Service and Unserved – 225



Ohio County

Spectrum Mid-America, LLC Total Project Budget – $3,709,249 Award Amount – $1,247,667 Matching funds – $2,461,582 Total No Service Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 10/1 Mbps) – 602 Total Unserved Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 25/3 Mbps) – 25 Total No Service and Unserved – 627



“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access,” Gov. Beshear said. “During our first round of state funding, we made the largest investment in our history, and today we are breaking our own record with another historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”