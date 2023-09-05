HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a record $386 million investment to expand high-speed internet access in 46 counties, and some local counties are included.
Officials say the funding will allow providers to run fiber to each location. More than 25,000 locations are considered to have no service and more than 17,000 are considered unserved.
The local companies that recieved the grant money include:
Hopkins County
- Spectrum Mid-America, LLC
- Total Project Budget – $10,464,326
- Award Amount – $4,945,826
- Matching funds – $5,518,500
- Total No Service Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 10/1 Mbps) – 526
- Total Unserved Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 25/3 Mbps) – 291
- Total No Service and Unserved – 817
Muhlenberg County
- Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative Corp
- Total Project Budget – $5,513,009
- Award Amount – $2,756,505
- Matching funds – $2,756,504
- Total No Service Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 10/1 Mbps) – 288
- Total Unserved Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 25/3 Mbps) – 614
- Total No Service and Unserved – 902
- Broadlinc
- Total Project Budget – $990,067
- Award Amount – $594,040
- Matching funds – $396,027
- Total No Service Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 10/1 Mbps) – 225
- Total Unserved Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 25/3 Mbps) – 0
- Total No Service and Unserved – 225
Ohio County
- Spectrum Mid-America, LLC
- Total Project Budget – $3,709,249
- Award Amount – $1,247,667
- Matching funds – $2,461,582
- Total No Service Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 10/1 Mbps) – 602
- Total Unserved Homes and Businesses (Speeds Below 25/3 Mbps) – 25
- Total No Service and Unserved – 627
“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access,” Gov. Beshear said. “During our first round of state funding, we made the largest investment in our history, and today we are breaking our own record with another historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”