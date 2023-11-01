UPDATE: Daviess County Animal Care and Control says Chloe and Mango have been adopted.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Last week, Daviess County Animal Care and Control made a post on Facebook asking the community to help find homes for ten dogs who were scheduled to be euthanized on November 4. Now, with just a few days remaining, the shelter is still searching for anyone interested in adopting the four remaining dogs.

Officials with the shelter say they are beyond capacity, every kennel is full and new animals come in every single day. Although six of the dogs have been adopted, these four dogs are scheduled to be euthanized on Saturday:

Images Courtesy: Daviess County Animal Care and Control

Images Courtesy: Daviess County Animal Care and Control

Images Courtesy: Daviess County Animal Care and Control

Images Courtesy: Daviess County Animal Care and Control

For more information, including ways to help the shelter, visit the Daviess County Animal Care And Control Facebook page.