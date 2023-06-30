HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Justice announced the fourth and final member of an Owensboro federal drug trafficking conspiracy was sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison.

On Thursday, Darrell Murphy, 48, was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. There is no parole in the federal system.

Three others were charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine earlier this year. On March 29, Terry Cook, 45, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. On March 16, William Darmell Murphy, 61, was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release. Also on March 16, Elizabeth Breanne Harris, 41, was sentenced to 3 years in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.

Court records say the DEA Evansville Resident Office and Owensboro Police Department investigated the case with assistance from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF.