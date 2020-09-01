$41.6 million in infrastructure grants to Indiana airports, including Evansville

INDIANA (WEHT) U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

The department is also awarding $2,188,911 to Evansville Regional to improve a safety area, update a terminal building and rehabilitate a taxiway. Earlier this year, EVV received nearly $20M from the Federal Aviation Administration through the recently passed CARES act.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: