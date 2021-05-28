445 jobs available at Hopkins County Job Fair

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Job Expo is coming up soon. It will be held at the Ballard Convention Center on June 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The following companies have registered and represent 1,100 positions:

Adult Education (MCC)

Alliance Coal

Baptist Health

Berry Global

Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare

Carhartt

City of Madisonville

Clark-Webstaurant Store

Concord Health Systems

Custom Staffing Industrial

Earle C. Clements Job Corps

Electrocycle

Fifth Third Bank

First United Bank

Genesis Health Care

Groves Electrical Services

Health First Community Health Center Hibbs ElectroMechanical,Inc.

Hopkins County Schools

Hopkins County YMCA

Hopkinsville Police Department

IMS

Jennmar

Kentucky Army National Guard

Land O’ Frost

Madisonville Community College

Malone Staffing

Manpower Midsouth

Marquette Transportation

Matrix Design Muhlenberg Job Corps Center

Office for Vocational Rehab

Murray State University

Outwood Rescare

PACS

Tungco

Vibracoustic

Warrior Coal

West Kentucky Workforce Board

Western Kentucky Veterans Center

Western Kentucky Veterans Center, Workforce Solutions

WoodmenLife and You Can Make a Difference CNA Program

For more information about the event follow the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page.