445 jobs available at Hopkins County Job Fair

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Job Expo is coming up soon. It will be held at the Ballard Convention Center on June 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The following companies have registered and represent 1,100 positions:
- Adult Education (MCC)
- Alliance Coal
- Baptist Health
- Berry Global
- Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare
- Carhartt
- City of Madisonville
- Clark-Webstaurant Store
- Concord Health Systems
- Custom Staffing Industrial
- Earle C. Clements Job Corps
- Electrocycle
- Fifth Third Bank
- First United Bank
- Genesis Health Care
- Groves Electrical Services
- Health First Community Health Center
- Hibbs ElectroMechanical,Inc.
- Hopkins County Schools
- Hopkins County YMCA
- Hopkinsville Police Department
- IMS
- Jennmar
- Kentucky Army National Guard
- Land O’ Frost
- Madisonville Community College
- Malone Staffing
- Manpower Midsouth
- Marquette Transportation
- Matrix Design
- Muhlenberg Job Corps Center
- Office for Vocational Rehab
- Murray State University
- Outwood Rescare
- PACS
- Tungco
- Vibracoustic
- Warrior Coal
- West Kentucky Workforce Board
- Western Kentucky Veterans Center
- Western Kentucky Veterans Center, Workforce Solutions
- WoodmenLife and You Can Make a Difference CNA Program
For more information about the event follow the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page.