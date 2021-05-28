445 jobs available at Hopkins County Job Fair

Local
Posted: / Updated:

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Job Expo is coming up soon. It will be held at the Ballard Convention Center on June 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The following companies have registered and represent 1,100 positions:

  • Adult Education (MCC)
  • Alliance Coal
  • Baptist Health
  • Berry Global
  • Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare
  • Carhartt
  • City of Madisonville
  • Clark-Webstaurant Store
  • Concord Health Systems
  • Custom Staffing Industrial
  • Earle C. Clements Job Corps
  • Electrocycle
  • Fifth Third Bank
  • First United Bank
  • Genesis Health Care
  • Groves Electrical Services
  • Health First Community Health Center
  • Hibbs ElectroMechanical,Inc.
  • Hopkins County Schools
  • Hopkins County YMCA
  • Hopkinsville Police Department
  • IMS
  • Jennmar
  • Kentucky Army National Guard
  • Land O’ Frost
  • Madisonville Community College
  • Malone Staffing
  • Manpower Midsouth
  • Marquette Transportation
  • Matrix Design
  • Muhlenberg Job Corps Center
  • Office for Vocational Rehab
  • Murray State University
  • Outwood Rescare
  • PACS
  • Tungco
  • Vibracoustic
  • Warrior Coal
  • West Kentucky Workforce Board
  • Western Kentucky Veterans Center
  • Western Kentucky Veterans Center, Workforce Solutions
  • WoodmenLife and You Can Make a Difference CNA Program

For more information about the event follow the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories