HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A state grant targeting the fight against food insecurity and obesity in Vanderburgh County has been funded following a grant application submitted by UE’s Director of the Institute for Public Health and Associate Professor Dr. Su Jin Jeong.

According to a release from UE, Dr. Jeong submitted the grant application in November on behalf of the Evansville non-profit Young & Established. The release says the non-profit works to better the community through the inspiration and motivation of the youth.

Officials say, the grant valued at $450,000 will provide funding for work related to food insecurity and obesity for two years. The goal of the funding is to accomplish three programs including a backpack and food pantry program, community garden and farmer’s market and cooking classes for children who are part of the Y&E mentorship program.