49 COVID-19 cases reported at Morganfield nursing home

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department confirmed 30 residents and 19 staff members at Morganfield Nursing & Rehab have tested positive for COVID-19, with two people hospitalized.

The news comes as the Green River District Health Department announced 62 new cases across its seven-county service area across western Kentucky Friday. On Thursday, Health First announced it is launching a mobile COVID-19 testing unit across western Kentucky, including Morganfield.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: