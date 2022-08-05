HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police concluded a large scale narcotics trafficking operation on Friday that resulted in 49 defendants being indicted by a grand jury with a total of 54 felony charges.
A release from the Henderson Police Department says the investigation resulted in the seizure of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine, 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills and 280 grams of marijuana. Police estimate the drugs seized to be worth nearly $40,000.
During a warrant roundup, 19 people were arrested and charged with the following:
- Mark C. Scott, 40, of Henderson
- Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Maleik L. Tharp, 27, of Henderson
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Persistent felony offender
- Brendan Duncan, 24, of Henderson
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Mason T. Blair, 28, of Henderson
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Mason R. Book, 27, of Henderson
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- Persistent felony offender
- Nicholas E. Minton, 26, of Henderson
- Trafficking in synthetic drugs
- Persistent felony offender
- Justin L. Butts, 34, of Henderson
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Elizabeth S. Eadens, 29, of Henderson
- Trafficking in synthetic drugs
- Persistent felony offender
- Samantha N. Paragon, 32, of Henderson
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (>2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Makao Clark, 24, of Henderson
- Trafficking in marijuana (8oz to 5lbs)
- Drug paraphernalia buy/possess
- Jamison Allen, 28, of Henderson
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Persistent felony offender
- Nicholas A. Griffin, 40, of Reed
- Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Persistent felony offender
- Robert E. Beshears, 59, of Henderson
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Rhonda D. Beshears, 58, of Henderson
- Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Two counts of failure to appear
- James E. Black, 55, of Henderson
- Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (< 4 grams of cocaine)
- Arpaia Belle, 22, of Henderson
- Failure to appear
- Failure of owner to maintain required insurance
- Holli D. Cook, 34, of Reed
- Two counts of failure to appear
- Nonpayment of fines
- Krystal N. Brown, 33, of Henderson
- Probation violation for felony offense
- Kallai Wilson, 27, of Henderson
- Two counts of failure to appear.
During the warrant roundup, police also executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Loeb Street in Henderson. During a search of the home, police say they found 37 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl, 236 grams of synthetic marijuana and 13 grams of marijuana. Jamison Allen was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and possession of marijuana in addition to the above charges.
Police say additional charges and arrests related to the investigation are forthcoming.