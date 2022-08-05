HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police concluded a large scale narcotics trafficking operation on Friday that resulted in 49 defendants being indicted by a grand jury with a total of 54 felony charges.

A release from the Henderson Police Department says the investigation resulted in the seizure of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine, 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills and 280 grams of marijuana. Police estimate the drugs seized to be worth nearly $40,000.

During a warrant roundup, 19 people were arrested and charged with the following:

Mark C. Scott, 40, of Henderson Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine)

Maleik L. Tharp, 27, of Henderson Trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine) Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine) Persistent felony offender

Brendan Duncan, 24, of Henderson Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine)

Mason T. Blair, 28, of Henderson Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine)

Mason R. Book, 27, of Henderson Trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine) Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine) Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon Persistent felony offender

Nicholas E. Minton, 26, of Henderson Trafficking in synthetic drugs Persistent felony offender

Justin L. Butts, 34, of Henderson Trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine)

Elizabeth S. Eadens, 29, of Henderson Trafficking in synthetic drugs Persistent felony offender

Samantha N. Paragon, 32, of Henderson Trafficking in a controlled substance (>2 grams of methamphetamine)

Makao Clark, 24, of Henderson Trafficking in marijuana (8oz to 5lbs) Drug paraphernalia buy/possess

Jamison Allen, 28, of Henderson Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine) Persistent felony offender

Nicholas A. Griffin, 40, of Reed Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (> 2 grams of methamphetamine) Persistent felony offender

Robert E. Beshears, 59, of Henderson Trafficking in a controlled substance (< 2 grams of methamphetamine)

Rhonda D. Beshears, 58, of Henderson Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Two counts of failure to appear

James E. Black, 55, of Henderson Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (< 4 grams of cocaine)

Arpaia Belle, 22, of Henderson Failure to appear Failure of owner to maintain required insurance

Holli D. Cook, 34, of Reed Two counts of failure to appear Nonpayment of fines

Krystal N. Brown, 33, of Henderson Probation violation for felony offense

Kallai Wilson, 27, of Henderson Two counts of failure to appear.



During the warrant roundup, police also executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Loeb Street in Henderson. During a search of the home, police say they found 37 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl, 236 grams of synthetic marijuana and 13 grams of marijuana. Jamison Allen was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and possession of marijuana in addition to the above charges.

Kallai Wilson (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Krystal Brown (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Arpaia Belle (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

James Black (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Rhonda Beshears (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Robert Beshears (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Nicholas Griffin (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Jamison Allen (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Police say additional charges and arrests related to the investigation are forthcoming.