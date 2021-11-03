4th annual Holiday Open House coming to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District (EID) announced Wednesday that they’ll be hosting this year’s Holiday Open House. The annual event celebrates the start of the holiday shopping season.

The Holiday Open House coincides with the return of EID’s signature holiday decorations. These decorations include the archway at Main and Second Streets and the new Christmas Tree Lot. The Tunnel of Light and remaining holiday decorations are said to be installed by Nov. 22.

“This event, now in its 4th year, allows our shops to showcase their holiday offerings. We look forward to welcoming shoppers as we kickoff of the holiday season in Downtown Evansville, with our merchants’ emphasis on unique items and exceptional service,” said Josh Armstrong, president, EID.

Holiday gifts and specials will be offered by downtown restaurants and businesses during the open house. EID says guests can enjoy live music as they stroll from shop to shop. Live local acts this year include Wade Baker, Angel Rhodes Wilder and Brandon McCarthy.

The event will run in downtown Evansville Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 from Noon – 4 p.m.