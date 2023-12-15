HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Downtown Evansville is decorated for the holiday season and December 15, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) will host the 4th annual Santa Stoll.

Between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. guests at the event can stroll by foot or vehicle along Main Street beginning at Riverside Drive. Guests will enjoy holiday decorations and lighting installations including the nutcrackers and lighted archway, decorated fountain and the tunnel of light. Costume characters will be located on multiple blocks on Main Street to greet visitors and pose for photos.

Guests can also enjoy free ornaments, crafts and stickers for kids and free hot cocoa will be available in front of the Innovation Pointe Building at 318 Main Street.

“Now in its fourth year, this event debuted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The community reception was overwhelmingly positive, with hundreds of cars participating. This year we are providing multiple options for guests, including the ability to join us by foot or vehicle. We look forward to seeing lots of smiling children and families,” said Adam Trinkel, Executive Director of EID.

The event is free to attend and is open to the public, but will end promptly at 7:00 p.m., shops and restaurants along Main Street and throughout Downtown will still be open for business.