EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4.

Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. In Mount Carmel, Illinois, gas prices have already reached an all-time high sitting at $4.99 a gallon.

Many Southern Indiana residents are starting to cross the bridge into Kentucky to refuel. As of May 31, you can find gas for $4.31 a gallon in Evansville. Just 11 miles south in Henderson, prices sit at a cool 16 cents cheaper at $4.15. The night before on Memorial Day, Henderson residents were able to fuel their vehicles for $3.97 a gallon.

With the upwards trend of expensive gas, $5 a gallon looms menacingly in the distance for Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana. As for the rest of the nation, prices have never been higher.

According to AAA, the average price for fuel sat around $4.18 a gallon in April. In just thirty days, that average jumped a near half-dollar to $4.62. Areas along the West and East Coasts were hit the hardest. On May 31, California’s average sat around $6.17, the highest in the country.

So the question is… how high will it go? Eyewitness News will keep you up-to-date on-air and online as gasoline prices soar.