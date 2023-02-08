KENTUCKY (WEHT) – FEMA has approved $5,037,678 in federal funding to reimburse Hopkins County for debris removal following the December 2021 tornadoes.

FEMA authorized a 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a continuous 30-day period of the commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the eastern Kentucky floods. According to a press release, during the periods of December 27 through January 25, 2022, county labor, materials and rental equipment, as well as contract labor, were used to remove 180,521 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris and 53,411 cubic yards of vegetative debris from roads and rights of way throughout Hopkins County.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, including eligible houses of worship.