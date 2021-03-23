$5,000 grant awarded for Newburgh dog park

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The National Association of REALTORS® has awarded a $5,000 Placemaking grant to the Warrick Parks Foundation. The grant will go toward building a shade structure at the Pippero Pup Park.

Fundraising is still underway for the Pippero Pup Park. The two-acre dog park will be located in Newburgh’s Friedman Park. It will include two fully-fenced play areas for small and large dogs, agility equipment, water fountains for both dogs and people, and a dog wash station.

Visit the Pippero Pup Park website for more information.

(This story was originally published on March 23, 2021)