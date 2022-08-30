EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There is a “Birthday Bash” happening Thursday through Sunday this week at Wesselman Woods.
Wesselman Woods will be open to the public for free during the event and officials have activities prepared. A Facebook event says the birthday bash is happening during normal business hours.
Park officials say the schedule is subject to change depending on volunteer availability. As it stands now, the schedule is:
- September 1: open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Time TBA – Wesselman Woods Day Proclamation with Mayor Winnecke
- 11 a.m. – Animal Encounter
- 2 p.m. – Animal Encounter
- September 2: open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Little Eco Scholars program for ages 5 and under
- 11 a.m. – Animal Encounter
- 2 p.m. – Animal Encounter
- September 3: open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 9 a.m. – Guided History Hike
- 10 a.m. – Guided History Hike
- 11 a.m. – Animal Encounter
- 3 p.m. – Guided History Hike
- September 4: open from noon to 5 p.m.
- 2 p.m. – Animal Encounter
- 3 p.m. – Guided History Hike