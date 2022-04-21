EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman has requested that people give blood so that others like her can live.

In July 2021, Jennifer Raibley was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), which is cancer of blood and bone marrow. She is currently in remission, and she said, “My road to recovery would not be possible without the generosity of blood donors. In honor of my 57th birthday, I would love for 57 donors to give blood.”

“It is critically important that people come out to give blood,” said Beth Sweeney, Southwest Indiana Chapter Executive Director for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Blood on the shelves helps ensure all patients, including those battling cancer, have access to blood products to allow them to live happy, healthier lives.”

The press release says that all donors at this blood drive will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, powered by Suburban Propane. The event will be on April 21 at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at South Stockwell Road in Evansville.