EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEHT) — A 44-year-old Mt. Vernon woman is in hot water after her boss accused her of defrauding the company of over $100,000.

According to a court document, the manager of Mountain Glacier went to police saying they discovered one of their employees had been embezzling money over several years. Sources say Kimberly A. Williams worked for the company for thirteen years and had been handling bookkeeping since 2019.

Officials allege Williams defrauded the company through several different methods. In one method, Williams is accused of using the company bank account to pay off personal expenses. The court documents states she would also improperly allocate company gift cards for herself or family members.

Authorities say she would overpay herself on her paychecks as well, compensating overtime that hadn’t been worked. According to the court document, Williams also used a company card to pay her personal Amazon account, which she opened in 2011. Officials say she used that method to purchase VISA gift cards, furniture, bedding, pool supplies and bikinis. The employer also says they have a Menards account, which Williams allegedly also used a few times for hot tub parts and a generator.

In total, Kimberly A. Williams is accused of defrauding $104,972.27 from the company. She was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of:

40 counts of Felony Theft

14 counts of Fraud

3 counts of MA Theft

1 count of Forgery

Her bond was set at $9,945 cash, and she has since been released from the jail.