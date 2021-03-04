7 Sisters donates $5,000 to Youth First to support Walking for Dreams

Youth First, Inc. received a $5,000 donation from 7 Sisters to strengthen the social and

emotional well-being of students at Holy Rosary Catholic School. The gift will support Walking for Dreams 2020, a family walk that helps local non-profit organizations raise much-needed funds.

Youth First set a goal of raising $15,000 with Walking for Dreams to ensure Holy Rosary had access to a full-time Youth First Social Worker. The campaign was successful, thanks in large part to the 7 Sisters donation, along with support from the school, numerous Holy Rosary families and Youth First supporters.

7 Sisters is an Evansville-area nonprofit organization that brings awareness to the community

through education and informative opportunities to eliminate the stigma of addiction and advocate

for recovery options.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)