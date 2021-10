EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A 75-year-old woman is recovering after being shot inside her home on the south side of Evansville on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Marshall Avenue on Tuesday morning for reports of a shooting. Police say a group of about three to four people tried breaking into a home before firing a shot that struck the woman inside the home.

Police say that no arrests have been made. Officials say the woman is in stable condition at the hospital.