77-year-old turns himself in after police say he molested a child

Pictured: Thomas McKenzie. Photo courtesy Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man remains in jail after police say he molested a child.

Police say 77-year-old Thomas McKenzie turned himself in on Monday.

The alleged victim said they were forced to perform sex acts on McKenzie in the past.

Bond has been set at $20,000.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

