77-year-old turns himself in after police say he molested a child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man remains in jail after police say he molested a child.
Police say 77-year-old Thomas McKenzie turned himself in on Monday.
The alleged victim said they were forced to perform sex acts on McKenzie in the past.
Bond has been set at $20,000.
(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)
