HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The 7th Annual Friday Knights Hunger Bowl football game will take place tonight, September 8, at Enlow Field on Washington Avenue. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the Mater Dei Wildcats hosted by the Memorial Tigers.

The idea for the Friday Knights Hunger bowl was sparked back in 2017 when fellow Knights of Columbus members John Sandwell and Mark Hackert were trying to come up with a way for local Knights of Columbus councils to work together to promote their mission. They got in touch with the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry of Evansville coordinated by Sister Donna Marie Herr, who was a former teacher at Mater Dei High School, and the idea for the Friday Knight Hunger bowl match-up was born.

In the first year of the event Mater Dei and Memorial students raised just over $3,000 by getting involved with fundraising, and since then more councils, schools and parishes have gotten involved as the event continued to grow. Last year the Knights were able to present over $22,000 to the Saint Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.

“We at the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry are so thankful to the Knights of Columbus, the Memorial and Mater Dei communities, students and the many wonderful people involved in this event. The Hunger Bowl has been a true blessing in helping us feed the hungry,” said Sister Donna Marie Herr, director of the SVDP Food Pantry.

Since the event’s inception in 2017, the Hunger Bowl event has been able to raise nearly $60,000 and this year the Hunger Bowl will continue to collect money at the football game in addition to a new on-line giving feature. To learn more about the event or to give a donation, visit the St. Vincent DePaul of Evansville website here.