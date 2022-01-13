800 Warrick County homes to be annexed into Newburgh

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – About 800 homes in Warrick County will soon be annexed into the Town of Newburgh.

Final approval was given by the Newburgh Town Council Wednesday night with a vote of three to two.

The affected area includes 360 acres north of Sharon Road and east of Old State Road 261.

There are currently more than 30,000 household Newburgh addresses, but only 3,000 are actually in the town limits.

The annexation will increase the population by about 1700.

The annexation will become official on December 31 this year.