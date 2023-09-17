HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Warrick Animal Guardians (WAG) has announced that their 8th annual online auction begins September 18.

As a dedicated non-profit since 2011, WAG has worked to improve the lives of animals at Warrick County Animal Control. The annual online auction serves as a critical fundraiser, providing essential resources for animals such as vaccinations, routine and emergency medical testing and treatment, as well as food and litter.

Featuring over 300 items, the auction will allow bidders a chance to buy some incredible treasures while supporting their furry friends in Warrick County. The items available for bidding this year include:

Signed Indiana Pacers and Cincinnati Bengals jerseys

Tickets to football and baseball games, as well as theater performances

Gym memberships

Date night packages

Massage and manicure gift cards

Free car washes and oil changes

Numerous gift cards for restaurants, breweries and wineries

Family-friendly entertainment options

Pet products and services

Bidding ends at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26. You can bid and find more information here.