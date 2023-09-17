HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Warrick Animal Guardians (WAG) has announced that their 8th annual online auction begins September 18.
As a dedicated non-profit since 2011, WAG has worked to improve the lives of animals at Warrick County Animal Control. The annual online auction serves as a critical fundraiser, providing essential resources for animals such as vaccinations, routine and emergency medical testing and treatment, as well as food and litter.
Featuring over 300 items, the auction will allow bidders a chance to buy some incredible treasures while supporting their furry friends in Warrick County. The items available for bidding this year include:
- Signed Indiana Pacers and Cincinnati Bengals jerseys
- Tickets to football and baseball games, as well as theater performances
- Gym memberships
- Date night packages
- Massage and manicure gift cards
- Free car washes and oil changes
- Numerous gift cards for restaurants, breweries and wineries
- Family-friendly entertainment options
- Pet products and services
Bidding ends at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26. You can bid and find more information here.