9/11 Heroes Run will be virtual this year

(WEHT) The annual 9/11 Heroes Run will take place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race takes place in cities across the nation, including Madisonville. Marathon officials say you can run on the weekend of September 11 or on another date of your choosing.

The race series is dedicated to uniting communities to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor veterans, the military, and first responders.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 21, 2020)

