911 call obtained in Marshall Ave. shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are still investigating the events that led to Todd Fulkerson, 29, being shot and killed on Marshall Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at the home of the alleged shooter – Richard Garrett, 27.

Eyewitness News has obtained the 911 call made by Garrett right after the shooting.

Garret: “He pointed a gun at me at my own house. And he pointed a gun at his girlfriend.”

911: “Is anybody shot?”

Garret: “I shot him in the shoulder, yeah. I have a concealed carry permit.”

911: “Is he still there?”

Garrett: “He’s across the street.”

Investigators believe Garrett and Fulkerson knew each other.

Police arrested Richard Garrett and Patrick Garrett after officers say drugs were found inside their home.

So far, no one has been charged in the shooting.