HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials have released the 911 call made after a deadly accident in Vanderburgh County last week.

Deputies say Daniel Brian Smith, 60, and his sister, Faith Georges, got into an argument on Thursday night. Authorities say deputies say Smith got into his vehicle and backed out of the driveway, accidentally hitting Georges.

The sheriff’s office says Smith went to a neighbor’s home to ask them to call 911. Georges later died at the hospital.

While speaking with detectives, deputies say Smith admitted that he drove his vehicle in a reckless manner. Smith was arrested and charged with reckless homicide.