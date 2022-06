EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police continue to investigate the death of an 85-year-old woman found in her backyard in the 400 block of East Michigan Street on Friday.

The coroner says Betty Stevens died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head. Tonight police say, her grandson, 40-year-old John Stevens was the one who called 911.

John Stevens was arrested the same day on unrelated charges.