EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The first 911 calls placed after the deadly shooting on Lodge Avenue on Wednesday have been released.

Police say a bystander told them he shot Nicholas Fenwick after he saw Fenwick fatally shoot Brett Coulson. According to police, Fenwick ran behind the Circle L Mart where he later died. The bystander then called police to turn himself in.

Police have not released the 911 recording of the bystander at this time, but they have released two 911 calls from nearby residents who heard the gunfire. Police have not charged the man who said he shot Fenwick.