911 director mapping addresses in McLean Co.

MCLEAN CO, Ky (WEHT) – Residents of McLean County might have noticed a silver Sheriff’s SUV slowly makings its way up and down the streets over the last week and a half, but there’s no need for alarm.

The Sheriff’s Office isn’t looking for anyone. It’s just 911 Director Corey Fields mapping addresses for the 911 center.

For the next few weeks, in preparation for the arrival of the new Computer Aided Dispatching system, Fields will be making certain that every address in McLean County is on the map. With the new requirements for Next Generation 911, officials say it’s more important than ever to be certain the addresses match the 911 center’s records.