EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It’s that time of year again for 911 Gives Hope!

Come noon December 3, many charities will be getting funds at this event. The 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive will start Friday morning at 6:00 a.m. and will continue until December 5 at 6:00 p.m.

The location is the Walmart at 401 N Burkhardt. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be dropping by at the toy drive over the weekend. Their times are:

Dec. 3 from 12 p.m to 8 p.m.

Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The proceeds are from the 2021 Guns & Hoses Boxing event, which took place at the Ford Center on August 28. To contribute to the toy drive, 911 Gives Hope requests that people bring a new, unwrapped gift or a monetary donation to Walmart East, Walmart West, Henderson Walmart, or Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, or GMC Trucks. The toys will be going to local children who are spending their holidays at the hospital.



