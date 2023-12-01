EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time for the annual 911 Gives Hope Toy Drive.

This year marks 15 years that Townsquare Radio Stations in Evansville have collected toys at the east side Walmart. Thanks to the generosity of the Tri-State, they fill a semi-trailer with toys each year.

Donations are being accepted December 1 and 2 at the Henderson Walmart, and at Evansville’s west side Walmart December 2 and 3. Santa Claus will also be at the east side Walmart through Sunday, December 3.

The toys will be donated to Evansville hospitals and Ronald McDonald homes so that children in treatment can have toys not only over Christmas, but all year round.