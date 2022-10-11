EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man was “persistent” after they say he called 911 too many times. Central dispatch tells us a drunk man called police at least a dozen times asking for a ride home Monday night.

We spoke with dispatch, and they say while they do get calls for non-emergencies — this case was unusual. According to dispatchers, they normally do not get calls for a ride home.

“The one that happened last night- was a little more persistent than most people,” Kerrie James, deputy director tells us. “Because we will tell them, you know the police officers are not there to give you a ride home.”

She continues, explaining, “You will have to call a friend. There’s Uber, there’s Lyft, there’s a taxi, they’ll take that at face value. But he was pretty persistent last night.”

The man was charged with Public Intoxication and Placement of 911 Calls for Prohibited Purposes.