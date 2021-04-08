$9M to go towards improving homes, sidewalks and businesses in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) A plan involving the revitalization of a large section of Owensboro will head to the city commission for their approval. Owensboro’s Citizens Advisory Committee approved the annual action plan, which mainly consists of plans to improve the northwest part of the city.

Community Development Director Abby Shelton says at least $9 million in public and private funding will go to improving homes, sidewalks and businesses in that neighborhood. The plan can be changed depending on the neighborhood’s needs.

“This gives us the flexibility to go back and amend the plan, the Consolidated Plan, and read this into the annual action plan to make sure that we’re addressing those needs properly.”

Shelton says the city commission could vote on the plan as soon as their May 4meeting.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)