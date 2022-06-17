CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Muhlenberg County juvenile has been reported as missing.

The Kentucky State Police is requesting assistance in its ongoing investigation of locating a missing runaway juvenile. McKenzie Miley, 17, of Central City, was last seen in Muhlenberg County by family on June 10, says KSP.

KSP says that anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Miley is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.