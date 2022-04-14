MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A comedy show involving pets is coming to the Tri-State soon!

According to a Madisonville website, a man who once worked in a Moscow-based circus will be doing a show that involves juggling, comedy, and animals. The performer’s name is Gregory Popovich, and his show will include animals that have been rescued from shelters.

The event will happen on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at the door will cost $25 at the main floor front, $20 at the main floor rear, and $15 at the balcony. All students’ and children’s tickets are half-price. People can get tickets here, and more information can be found here.