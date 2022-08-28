Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) Preparations are underway to launch a rocket to the moon, and not just at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Mike Sheagren was a kid when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on the moon, and now his daughter, Lonnie, gets to watch a rocket blast off.

“I love the planets and stuff in our solar system, and how pretty they are,” she said.

The Sheagrens were just two space enthusiasts who celebrated the milestone at an Artemis 1 Launch party at the Newburgh Chandler Library off Bell Road.

“I think it is wonderful that we are going back,” said Mandy Scurry, a NASA Jet Propulsion Solar System Ambassador.

Scurry hosted the launch party and says she is excited to the launch

“I think the best part is that it has been 50 years since humans have walked on the moon. And I think that this is the first step, if you will, of going and staying there,” she said.

Scurry says this rocket will be uncrewed, and act as a launching pad to get humans back to the moon.

“There will be like 3 test dummies on board, testing different systems. There will also be Snoopy. Our friend Snoopy will be on board for his second trip to the moon. Shaun the Sheep for our European friends to be represented, two Lego figures, and other science and momentous things,” she said.

Weather permitting, Artemis One will blast off around 7:33 tomorrow morning.