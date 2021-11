NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) With the feeling of Christmas intruding on the fall season, Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is pushing back with “A Creepy Little Christmas”. Hoping to make the holiday season a little more creepy, the Zombie Farm is presenting another haunted house. It will be open December 17 and 18 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 a piece–though you can get 50% off if you present an animal toy on arrival. All proceeds will go to the Warrick County Humane Society.