HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Rescue dogs will get their chance in the spotlight.

Daisy’s Pet Playground announced the Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show will be open to rescue dogs only in categories of Best Dressed, Best Groomed, and Best Smile. People should enter their dog into one of the categories for a chance to win a trophy and gift basket.

In addition to the dog show, this will be an opportunity to meet some of some local shelters’ adoptable dogs. There will also be food trucks and entertainment activities for kids. If possible, there will even be puppies to pet. This event will be a great way to celebrate rescue dogs, raise money to help dogs in local shelters and possibly even meet a potential rescue dog.

There is a $25 donation required to enter your dog into one of three categories, and spots are limited so register your dog sooner rather than later at this website. All proceeds will go to Daisy’s New Beginnings. The event will be on September 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dog show will start at noon, and the location is Henderson County Fairgrounds at 383 Sam Ball Way, in Henderson.