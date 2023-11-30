HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Downtown Christmas presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises will return for the 8th year this weekend in Evansville.

The event will be hosted by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District along Main Street between 2nd and 6th streets on Saturday. Officials promise guests a variety of free family-oriented activities, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, visits with Clara the Reindeer and trackless train rides.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.. For more information, visit the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District website.