A dozen Evansville organizations to receive part of a $10M grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced 12 Evansville organizations will receive a share of almost $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) grant program.
In total, 479 organizations were awarded across the state.
The initiative was made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), providing operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.
Evansville Recipients:
- Evansville Philharmonic Orchestral Corporation
- Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science
- Evansville Zoological Society, Inc
- Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville
- The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana
- Reitz Home Museum
- Vanderburgh County 4-H Club Association, Inc.
- Children’s Center for Dance Education
- Public Education Foundation of Evansville, Inc.
- Evansville Civic Theatre
- Wesselman Woods
- Evansville Wartime Museum
(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)
