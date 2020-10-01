A dozen Evansville organizations to receive part of a $10M grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced 12 Evansville organizations will receive a share of almost $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) grant program.

In total, 479 organizations were awarded across the state.

The initiative was made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), providing operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.

Evansville Recipients:

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestral Corporation

Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science

Evansville Zoological Society, Inc

Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana

Reitz Home Museum

Vanderburgh County 4-H Club Association, Inc.

Children’s Center for Dance Education

Public Education Foundation of Evansville, Inc.

Evansville Civic Theatre

Wesselman Woods

Evansville Wartime Museum

