A dozen Evansville organizations to receive part of a $10M grant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced 12 Evansville organizations will receive a share of almost $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) grant program.

In total, 479 organizations were awarded across the state.

The initiative was made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), providing operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.

Evansville Recipients:

  • Evansville Philharmonic Orchestral Corporation
  • Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science
  • Evansville Zoological Society, Inc
  • Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville
  • The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana
  • Reitz Home Museum
  • Vanderburgh County 4-H Club Association, Inc.
  • Children’s Center for Dance Education
  • Public Education Foundation of Evansville, Inc.
  • Evansville Civic Theatre
  • Wesselman Woods
  • Evansville Wartime Museum

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories